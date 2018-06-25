CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- State health officials are warning people about the dangers of using synthetic cannabinoids.

This warning comes after a new case of severe bleeding was reported in North Carolina last week. The recent case, happening a little over two weeks after the first case, was reported in Durham County.

“This second case of severe bleeding in Durham County is evidence that these dangerous products are still out there,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “The best way to protect yourself is by not using any synthetic cannabinoids.”

Synthetic cannabinoids, also known as fake weed, K2 or spice, are drugs that are meant to give a similar effect on the brain as the active ingredient in marijuana, state health officials said.

State health officials said one of the two cases reported in North Carolina involved the use of a product called Blue Giant.

Anyone experiencing signs of unexplained bleeding is encouraged to seek medical attention or call 911. State health officials say signs and symptoms of a bleeding condition can include unexplained bleeding gums, coughing up or vomiting of blood, blood in urine, severe bloody nose and unexplained bruising.

