NCDHHS program links people with behavioral health needs with those in recovery

The pilot project aims to provide improved coordination of ongoing treatment and recovery and to reduce future utilization of ED services for behavioral health needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to rising mental health needs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced another resource available to behavioral health patients at emergency departments across the state.



NC DHHS announced a Connection to Care Peer Services grant award for peer support services in emergency departments. Because of their shared experience with behavioral health struggles, peers are better able to connect with people in times of crisis and better help people become and stay engaged in the recovery process.

A three-year grant totaling $1.65 million was awarded to Cumberland County Hospital System (Cape Fear Valley Health) to provide peer support services for consumers presenting to emergency departments with distress related to behavioral health. The pilot project aims to provide improved coordination of ongoing treatment and recovery and to reduce future utilization of ED services for behavioral health needs.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.





"For too many North Carolinians, the only place they can find behavioral health care is in the emergency department," NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, said. "Key investments like peer support programs and our 9-8-8 crisis line increase access for people in need and are a top priority for the department. But we have to expand Medicaid to truly meet the moment of this mental health and substance use crisis."

Within the emergency department setting, peer support staff will:

Engage with those who are presenting in the ED with Serious Mental Illness or Serious Emotional Disturbance

Answer questions about recovery supports

Provide support and education on how to access community resources and supports

Help individuals connect to services and supports within their own communities

Support individuals in establishing or developing strong connections and relationships within their communities

Help individuals in finding or accessing resources related to employment, housing and other Social Determinants of Health

Support hospital discharge

Confirm individuals have connected to community resources and supports

Track connections and referrals

