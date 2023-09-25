Launch date for NC Medicaid expansion set for Dec. 1

Medicaid expansion would have launched Oct. 1 if budget negotiations didn’t draw out through the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Better healthcare options are on the horizon for hundreds of thousands of people across North Carolina.

Medicaid expansion will go live on Dec. 1, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper governor said, providing free health insurance for the state's working poor.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services shared the long-awaited announcement the expansion. The announcement came just days after lawmakers approved the new budget.

"Make no mistake, this has been an unnecessarily long and agonizing journey for many North Carolinians," Cooper said. "But today, the hope that has stirred in so many across our state, will become a reality."

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart