NC sees record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with over 800 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high and now more than 800 people across North Carolina are now hospitalized from the virus.

Saturday, NCDHHS report statewide 823 have been hospitalized for COVID-19, that's an increase of 63 people from Friday.

DHHS reports 1,427 additional cases, bring the totals to 42,676 lab-confirmed cases with 1,104 deaths. The state also reported 10 new deaths. On Friday, NC records the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases reported with 1,768 cases.

The number of completed COVID-19 tests increased by 15,993 Saturday to 611,690.

The percentage of positive cases remained at 10% Friday, the latest da available.

Friday, there was a small sliver of reprieve with the key metrics which showed hospitalizations were slightly down, with 760 people in the hospital with COVID-19 across North Carolina. But prior to Friday's data, the state reported single-day records for hospitalizations four straight days.

When asked whether the spike in cases is related to increased testing, during Friday's briefing, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said it is not the only factor and that the acceleration of the increases shows the virus is spreading.