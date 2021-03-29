Sen. Thom Tillis to have surgery in NC to treat prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced Monday that he will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer.
Tillis said he is in the hands of "outstanding medical professionals" and is expected to make a full recovery.
Tillis released the following statement regarding his cancer diagnosis:
“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”
U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) released the following statement on Senator Thom Tillis' (R-NC) early cancer detection:
"Renee and I are thankful Senator Tillis caught his cancer early and are praying for a quick and full recovery," said Rep. Hudson. "As a strong advocate for cancer screenings, I join with Sen. Tillis in encouraging everyone to follow cancer screening recommendations that help save lives every day."