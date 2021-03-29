Sen. Thom Tillis to have surgery in NC to treat prostate cancer

Tillis said he is in the hands of "outstanding medical professionals" and is expected to make a full recovery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced Monday that he will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer.

Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/HxdQuSyVtI — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 29, 2021

Tillis released the following statement regarding his cancer diagnosis:

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

