NC woman set to become rare two-time donor

A North Carolina woman will join an exclusive group Tuesday.

54-year-old Stephanie Allen is scheduled to donate part of her liver to her brother Tuesday in New York. In 2006, she donated a kidney to her sister.

Allen will become one of only 91 people since 1994 to donate two organs to two people, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Allen is a delivery driver and mother of four.