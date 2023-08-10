North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services prepares for expansion of services

When a budget gets passed, the NCDHHS is ready to expand services.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — While Medicaid expansion is on hold until the budget is passed this fall, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Council on Developmental Disabilities are hoping to expand comprehensive programs once it arrives.

A town hall Thursday evening gave residents a road map on what the future holds for programs needing funding. NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley says the expansion will allow the state to offer everyone access to health care and community-based services they desperately need.

The council will also bolster the Justice: Release, Reentry, and Reintegration initiative that provides individual re-entry services and support for people with IDD.

Kinsley said, "We're eradicating the waitlist, increasing services for people, and providing an opportunity for community placement and community care for people to live and thrive in their own homes."

