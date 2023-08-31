State data shows nearly a dozen people die each day from overdose in North Carolina

State data shows between Jan. 1 and July 31, there are 2,481 people who have died from drug overdoses in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — There were 335 people who overdosed and died last month in North Carolina, according to data released by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Last year, the total was 314 overdose deaths.

In 2023, an average of nearly 12 people die each day in North Carolina from overdoses.

State data shows between Jan. 1 and July 31, there are 2,481 people who have died from drug overdoses in North Carolina.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, there were 2,414 overdose deaths, the data shows.

