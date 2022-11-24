NeNe Leakes' son who suffered stroke released from hospital 'just in time for the holidays'

"My son's life changed Sept. 26," she wrote in an Instagram story Wednesday, before showing a series of videos and photos of Brentt and his recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's been a joyous holiday season so far for former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes. The reality TV star took to social media to share good news: Her son, Brentt Leakes, walked of the hospital after suffering a stroke a few months ago.

"My son's life changed Sept. 26," she wrote in an Instagram story Wednesday, before showing a series of videos and photos of Brentt.

She laughed with joy as others cheered him on.

"You're walking out," she said. "Isn't that great? I'm so happy for you."

In the video, he paused momentarily to hug one of the staff members -- something that might have seemed unfathomable a few months ago.

"Oh my God, you have know idea how Brentt came in here. Two months later Brentt is walking out. Oh, Hallelujah."

Some of the staff posed in photos with her son. And she also shared videos of Brentt during the recovery phase where he was learning how to walk again. She first opened up about her son’s condition last month when she shared on social media about the stroke and him suffering from congestive heart failure.

"He's only 23 so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she said in October.

But now, he's able to walk and talk again.