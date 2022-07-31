Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

Qualified medical staff place and monitor IVs while clients can choose to work, relax, or play a game of Jenga.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV.

Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery.

She said, "The differences in wound healing, even in a healthy individual. It was absolutely phenomenal. It was sped up exponentially."

Thomas explained, "Hydration is super important. Just at baseline, we are 70% made of water."

Clients can make an appointment or walk in. Membership plans are also available.

Dr. Thomas said, "If you need additional immune support, we have an immunity boost cocktail. For those who want help with hair, skin and nails, we have something that helps with that."

Dr. Thomas said the effects are immediate since the IV goes directly into the bloodstream.

"The absorption is about 98 to 99%, whereas going through the gut, meaning taking pills, to help with digestion and things like that, depending on your gut health, you may get 40 to 60% absorption," Thomas said.

Purifi IV's owner, John Davis, opened the clinic's second location after his friend, a medical professional, started the concept in Georgia. He recommended IV hydration as part of an athlete's recovery.

Davis said, "What makes us different is, we're more inviting than your standard traditional clinic. When you come into our space, you feel like you're at home. The investment analyst by trade added, "Our IV drips are not premade. So the effects of our IV drips will last longer than prepackaged IVs."

The space is intentionally designed to not look like a clinic. Massage chairs can be found along one area. A big Jenga is in another. Clients can also access a private screening room.

Davis said, "You can come and do some work. We have a table set up where you can come and plug in your laptop and work for the day."

The clinic is staffed by qualified medical professionals.

Dr. Thomas said, "All of our nurses are registered nurses."

The medical director who is also a breast surgical oncologist, said for those who are a little leery of needles, shouldn't be.

She said, "We don't have any issues. We have people who are very worried about a needle in general, that when they come in here, it's in and they don't even realize it's in."

She also said the point is to not wait to get sick to make an appointment.

"The whole purpose is to prevent any type of illnesses, if you will. So this is not something we're treating," Thomas said. "We're not treating diseases in the space but hopefully preventing them."

Clients have to be at least 16 years old for IV hydration or vitamin infusion. A first time visit will include a full assessment.

The clinic is available to host group events including a bridal party or birthday session.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday with the Cornelius Chamber of Commerce from 2:00 to 3:00.

A third location is planned for Brentwood, Tennessee.

Davis said to look for the launch of their podcast in August about exercise and benefits of IV hydration.

