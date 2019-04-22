CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Featuring the best brains and top technology, the new Levine Cancer Institute is just days away from its grand opening.

Atrium Health gave NBC Charlotte a sneak peek inside the state of the art facility off Morehead Drive.

The building has a new research lab, expanded patient rooms, blood infusion area, larger nursing stations, and a chapel. It will serve twice as many people as before.

"It's about the quality of care," said Derek Raghavan with Atrium Health. "Do you look after people? Are you kind to them? Is the food okay? Do you speak English so the patients can understand it?"

Raghavan said the building is impressive, but it's the medical minds that make the institute special. Having research labs on campus will speed up the healing process and ultimately serve the patient better.

"So we've brought all of the better part of 80 known oncologists to work here."

Atrium Health said the new building will also hold more clinical trials, and cancer patients won't have to travel as far to receive treatments.

Dozens of "navigators" will guide patients through their visits and answer questions. Each patient is expected to receive specific targeted treatments --down to the molecular level.

The grand opening of Levine Cancer Institute will be held in the coming days.

