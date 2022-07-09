New Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill opens its doors to the community

Residents in York County will no longer be forced to travel to Charlotte or Rockhill for health care needs.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center opened its new hospital in Fort Mill Wednesday, meeting many medical needs of residents in York County.

The hospital is located at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 160 and U.S 21. The 200,000-square-foot facility will have many services including a full-service emergency department, labor and delivery, and an intensive care unit.

This project has been in the works for over a decade, and starting Wednesday residents in York County will no longer be forced to travel to Charlotte or Rockhill for medical care.

The new hospital will offer a variety of services including a 12-bed full-service emergency department supported by board-certified physicians, six multi-specialty operating rooms, and 10 labor and delivery rooms.

As the hospital prepares to open its doors, they’re still struggling to fill open positions. A leader with the North Carolina nurses association said filling in the gaps will rely heavily on getting more nurses trained.

Officials said the new facility requires about 500 employees once the hospital is operating at full capacity. They said this is the beginning of a new exciting chapter for the Fort Mill area.

