New Alzheimer's drug is a 'game changer'

Leqembi received accelerated approval in January, but hasn't been widely used until now.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advocates for Alzheimer's research are calling a newly approved drug a "game changer" for families, as it slows down the disease's progression by months.

"Those are more memories, maybe that's a wedding, maybe that's a graduation, it's more time to make travel plans, legal and financial plans," Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association said. "It's more time with independence, and I think that's what we all crave."

Leqembi (Lecanemab) received accelerated approval in January but hasn't been widely used because Medicare and Medicaid services would not cover the nearly $27,000-a-year price tag. However, after the drug received full approval from the FDA on July 6, those services are covering the costs.

Lambert hopes this is only the beginning for Alzheimer's treatment options.

"This drug is a wonderful exciting first step, but it's not a silver bullet," said Lambert. "And, we know that this is the first wave of many things yet to come."

Leqembi has been found to only be effective during the early stages of Alzheimer's.

Experts urge anyone concerned about their own cognitive health, or about a loved one's, to have those conversations with a doctor and family as soon as possible.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts