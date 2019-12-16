There's a unique perk at "The Audit Lab" in the United Kingdom: take a day off.... for a hangover.

The BBC reports the company, which is a digital marketing firm, is among a growing number of employers who offer flexible work arrangements. This includes "hangover days" where you can work from the comfort of your own sofa or a bed. That's right: no vacation, sick days or PTO needed.

"We wanted to offer something to younger millennials who typically go out mid-week and do the pub quiz," boss Claire Crompton told the BBC. "My team book a hangover day in advance, if they know they are going out. They just work in their PJs, sat at home on the couch."

So that's the only catch: you have to plan for your hangover in advance. And they also can't be taken too often as important meetings can't be canceled.

Employees told the BBC that it's a good policy, however. Now they can be honest with their boss instead of calling in sick the day of and pretending to be ill after a night out.

