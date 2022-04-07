Nonprofit health providers struggle to compete on wages for nurses

"We have decided to decrease the number of patients that we take in because of the nursing challenges," HopeWay CEO Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CEO of a Charlotte mental health facility said they’ve had to limit the number of patients they can take in because of the nursing shortage.

Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei is the CEO at HopeWay – but at her core, she’s a doctor who just wants to care for her patients.

"It's very frustrating," Kuroski-Mazzei expressed. "Our services here at HopeWay are lifesaving, and the fact that we can’t take as many people as we would like because of the challenges is heartbreaking."

Kuroski-Mazzei said HopeWay, a nonprofit mental health facility, is facing what many hospitals are facing: they’re being outbid when it comes to hiring nurses. In her facility, Kuroski-Mazzei said private companies are driving up the cost. The going rate is so high there are accusations of price gouging.

Like so many other medical facilities across the Carolinas, HopeWay can’t hire the number of nurses they need.

"We have decided to decrease the number of patients that we take in because of the nursing challenges," Kuroski-Mazzei said.

Since HopeWay is a nonprofit, they struggle to compete with the wages offered elsewhere. Nonprofit health providers across the country have seen nurses leave for nursing agencies or other groups that offer more competitive pay. In some cases, some nurses even left the field altogether.

"People are being asked to join nursing agencies, which can pay triple to quadruple what they’re getting at other organizations," Kuroski-Mazzei explained.

The AHA also joined with the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living in another letter to the White House's COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator. In that letter, they underscored their concern that action should be taken regarding the fees staffing agencies charge hospitals, not the wages of the nurses employed by those agencies.

Samantha Brody chairs the Department of Psychiatry for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and said North Carolina is considering legislation as well.

"I think people realize it’s a problem. It's a complex problem and the solution will be complex," Brody said.

HopeWay's CEO agreed.

"There needs to be eyes on what these nursing agencies are doing during the pandemic and price gouging hospitals," Kuroski-Mazzei said.

Both doctors contend nurses deserve to be paid well. A quick solution, they argue, would help patients suffering from the cost. They want to see a sustainable business model, including public-private partnerships for training.

That model to boost training could prove especially helpful. Research found 90% of nurses who trained at programs in North Carolina stay in the state and are retained in the profession, according to a November report by UNC-Chapel Hill.

Contact Michelle at mboudin@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.