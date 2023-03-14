A 17-year-old cheerleader is recovering at Duke Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during a recent competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 17-year-old Harnett County cheerleader is recovering at Duke Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during a recent competition.

Keianna Joe is part of a competitive cheerleading team. Her mother said during her warm-up she went to cardiac arrest, which required a shock from an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to save her life.

Joe is a student at Western Harnett High School, but she cheers competitively for a team in Sanford. She was at a competition on Sunday, March 5, in Raleigh at Broughton High School. Her mother says she was warming up, when all of the sudden she became unresponsive.

"They had just gotten finished with the very first stunt. At that point of the stunt, they come down to where the girls are holding her in a seated position. When she got to that position, she was unresponsive," said Andrea Joe, her mother.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts