'She was suffocating': NC family hopes tragedy leads to food allergy awareness

A small bite of a cookie changed a North Carolina family forever. They hope their tragic story will raise awareness for those living with severe allergies.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A small bite of cookie permanently changed a Fuquay-Varina family. As part of Food Allergy Awareness month, Mayda and John Minsk sat down with WRAL 5 On Your Side’s Keely Arthur to discuss their daughter Celina Rose Minsk and the importance of food allergy awareness.

Celina, 15, was the only child of her parents John and Mayda Minsk. She grew up in New England and was a vibrant and healthy girl, aside from a severe food allergy which was discovered at age five after she bit into a peanut butter sandwich.

“She was old enough to remember and it hurt,” explained Mayda Minsk.

Through classrooms, birthday parties and a move to North Carolina, Celina dodged an exposure for a decade.

Their caution and vigilance are what make the next part of Celina’s story so upsetting.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts