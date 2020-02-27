RALEIGH, N.C. — Fifteen more people died of the flu in North Carolina last week, bringing the total number of deaths this season to 115, officials said Thursday.

The total number of confirmed flu cases in the state is continuing to drop, though, after peaking the week of Feb. 8.

State officials said 952 people tested positive for the flu last week. The previous week, 1,107 positive results were reported. There were 1,342 confirmed cases the week of Feb. 8.

Individuals who are more likely to develop serious flu complications include people older than 65, children younger than 2, pregnant women, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

