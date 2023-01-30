'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings

"I have always wanted to make women look and feel better," Taylor Calamese said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start.

Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.

She started out with one main goal.

"I have always wanted to make women look and feel better," Calamese said.

While studying to get her Master's degree, she opened up her first fitness club.

"At first, I was in the back of a hair salon," Calamese recalled. "It was one little room, and it really taught me the place can get bigger but, ultimately, it’s you [and] your energy."

Her energy propelled her to the next step.

"I opened up a small studio here, one room, rent was $400," Calamese said. "I’m like, 'How am I gonna make this money?' I was on Instagram and suddenly had clients in the door."

Two years later, she opened Charlotte Fit – a women-centric personal training gym In the University area of the Queen City. She said her own struggles with eating disorders and helping others avoid those pitfalls are the reason she keeps pushing herself to grow her business.

Janee Caulton has lost 60 pounds working out with Taylor and couldn’t be prouder of her trainer.

"It's amazing seeing the way Taylor has been able to expand and grow this business," Caulton said.

And now, she’s about to open Charlotte Fit South.

"I'm super excited; it’s surreal," Calamese said. "I was in a little room training people. Now, to have one location and now a second, I feel like a real business owner. I’m super excited!"

Calamese said she’s using money made from the first location to help open the second location so she hasn’t had to take on any loans.

