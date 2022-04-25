North Carolina attorney general adds support to Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022

First responders are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office.

“Most people instinctively run away from a crisis,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a released statement Monday. “Public safety officers take a job that requires them to run straight into one. The job is not only dangerous, but it’s also incredibly stressful."

The proposed legislation would cover law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. These professionals are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD, according to stat's released by Stein's office.

We need to take care of the public safety officers who protect us. That's why Attorney General @JoshStein_ urged Congress to pass the Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022, which addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from PTSD.https://t.co/2JRWu8m90E pic.twitter.com/3cruNUCbFK — NC Attorney General (@NCAGO) April 25, 2022

Stein said he is one of 53 attorneys general supporting the legislation.

Similar letters were published Monday by attorneys generals from other states, including Wisconsin, and Tennessee. Stein's statement said the legislation is also endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.

