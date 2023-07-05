North Carolina lab starts testing for 'tranq'

Matthew McGreevy, the lab manager at Keystone, said normally when a drug spreads, it's slow. But xylazine is the opposite.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — There are a few labs around the country that test for xylazine, also known as tranq. North Carolina is home to one lab at UNC-Chapel Hill. Now, a separate lab in Asheville is testing for the dangerous drug.

Within days, Keystone Laboratories in Asheville told WCNC Charlotte it's already had multiple positive cases from urine samples.

On Wednesday, Kennedy Plude worked at her computer. She's a scientist at Keystone Lab in Asheville. Every day her job is to figure out the blueprint and what sticks out from a sample. In July, aside from the over 70 drugs she screened for, the lab added another one.

"We’ve had a couple that have come through and the doctors suspected xylazine and we got positives," Plude said.

Xylazine, known on the street as tranq, is a powerful animal tranquilizer. Dealers are cutting xylazine into street drugs like fentanyl and the user doesn't know it.

The results will show your heart rate down to a dangerous level. In the worst cases, it renders the user unconscious and creates deep open wounds that take months to heal.

Matthew McGreevy, the lab manager at Keystone, said normally when a drug spreads, it's slow. But xylazine is the opposite.

“This is the biggest and quickest spread that I think we’ve seen really ever happen," McGreevy said.

McGreevy told WCNC Charlotte the rapid spread was a driving force for wanting to test for the drug.

“If somebody is unknowingly taking xylazine, then they don't know how to treat that and it's a big concern as Naloxone also doesn't work for it either," McGreevy said.

In previous reporting by WCNC Charlotte, UNC-Chapel Hill shared data as of May showing how much supply was laced with tranq. Out of the 551 samples collected, 130 came back positive for tranq.

WCNC Checked back in on Wednesday, just a month later, and the lab had collected an additional 100 samples. Out of those 100 samples, 32 came back positive for tranq.



Derek Stone with Keystone Labs said lab results are more effective. The xylazine test strip will provide a good indicator, but he echoed McGreevy.

“You’re going to get a lot of false negatives," McGreevy said.