North Carolina Senate passes Medicaid expansion bill, future in House uncertain

Medicaid expansion bill passes NC Senate Thursday 44-1.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to expand Medicaid in North Carolina received final approval from the state Senate on Thursday with near unanimous support and no debate. It will now move to the state House, where it faces an uncertain future.

The procedural vote passed 44-1, with one Republican opposing the measure.

Shortly before its initial passage on Wednesday, GOP Senate leader Phil Berger called on his Republican and Democratic colleagues to urge House members to back the bill.

House Bill 149 faces an uphill battle in the remaining month before this year’s legislative session is expected to come to an end.

JUST IN: Medicaid expansion bill passes NC Senate 44-2 on third reading without debate, now goes to state House, where its future is uncertain. #ncpol @WRAL — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) June 2, 2022

Update: Actually passed 44-1, lone no vote being Republican state Sen. Norman Sanderson. — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) June 2, 2022

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts