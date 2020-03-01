On January 2010, it officially became illegal to smoke in enclosed areas of restaurants and bars in North Carolina.

An economic study shows that the smoking law has saved $4.7 million a year in medical care costs.

In just the first year, the state saw a 21% decrease in the amount of weekly emergency room visits for heart attacks. Health experts say second hand smoke is one of the leading triggers for heart attacks.

We are also breathing better, research says restaurants and bars have seen and 89% improvement in indoor air quality since the law took effect.

But according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 6 million middle and high school students were currently using tobacco products in 2019.

More than 55% of students reported using e-cigarettes.

Now, a federal crackdown on vaping. The Trump administration planning to ban e-cigarette flavors.

This comes after 55 deaths across 27 states. The ban is an effort to stall the use of vaping products among teenagers.

Under this policy, companies that continue to manufacture, distribute, and sell flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes beyond 30 days of the ban, risk enforcement actions.