Novant Health adds another cruiser to its fleet to break down barriers to health care

A second Community Care Cruiser will be added to the fleet in an attempt to meet more patients where they're at.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bringing health care to those that need it -- that's what Novant Health's second Community Care Cruiser aims to do. A celebration was held on Monday as the new hospital room on wheels hits the road.

Novant Health, in partnership with Truist, revealed a brand-new Community Care Cruiser to improve access to care for patients in the Charlotte area and provide back-to-school immunizations to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students.

"Its a one-stop shop but having this opportunity is critical, especially for people just arriving in the United States," Gilmara Johnson, director of the CMS International Center told WCNC Charlotte. "We want to be there to help them and navigate the system."

The nearly $500,000 Community Care Cruiser was funded by Truist through the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation. The cruiser will be deployed to provide a wide variety of free health services including routine screening and vaccines, nutrition education and counseling, physical exams and connections to social resources as well as primary and specialty care.

Removing barriers to health care can have a long lasting impact and that's what this partnership aims to do. More information can be found on novanthealth.org.