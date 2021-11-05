Novant Health gets national recognition for its effort to improve cardiovascular treatment

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cerebrovascular events,” Dr. Eric Deshaies, senior vice president and system physician executive of Novant Health Neurosciences & Psychiatry Institute, said. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cerebrovascular patients.”

The following Novant Health facilities were recognized with awards:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll

Gold Receiving Plus and Gold – Mission: Lifeline STEMI

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Heart Failure

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Silver Plus – Stroke

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Heart Failure

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Silver Referral and Silver – Mission: Lifeline STEMI

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Honor Roll

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll

Gold Receiving Plus – Mission: Lifeline STEMI

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

