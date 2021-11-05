Novant Health gets national recognition for its effort to improve cardiovascular treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cerebrovascular events,” Dr. Eric Deshaies, senior vice president and system physician executive of Novant Health Neurosciences & Psychiatry Institute, said. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cerebrovascular patients.”
The following Novant Health facilities were recognized with awards:
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
- Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
- Gold Receiving Plus and Gold – Mission: Lifeline STEMI
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Heart Failure
- Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
- Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Silver Plus – Stroke
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Heart Failure
- Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Silver Referral and Silver – Mission: Lifeline STEMI
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
- Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Honor Roll
- Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
- Gold Receiving Plus – Mission: Lifeline STEMI
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
- Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
