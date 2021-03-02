Novant Health to open express clinics in 3 NC Walgreens stores

Three Novant Health Express clinics will open in North Carolina Walgreens stores, including the Fairview Road location in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced Wednesday that it's partnering to open three Novant Health Express clinics in Walgreens stores in North Carolina, including one in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Novant Health Express will be in the Walgreens located at 6231 Fairview Rd. in Charlotte. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekends.

Novant is also opening clinics in Walgreens stores in Leland and Winston-Salem.

“Novant Health is excited to partner with Walgreens as this will help us make health care more convenient, affordable and accessible,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network. “Our new clinics at Walgreens create an additional venue for Novant Health to support and care for community members with chronic conditions as well as expand access to quality care for minor illnesses and injuries.”