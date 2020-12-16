Novant Health offering drive-thru flu shots in Charlotte

Novant Health will provide drive-thru flu shots in west Charlotte, with or without an appointment. This location will also offer COVID-19 testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you gotten the shot yet?

No, not the COVID-19 vaccine, we're talking about the flu shot. If not, Novant Health is offering an easy, drive-thru flu shot location in Charlotte.

Novant's new drive-thru clinic is located at the Central Piedmont Community College Harris Campus parking deck at 3210 CPCC Harris Campus Drive, just off Morris Field Drive near the Billy Graham Parkway. This location will continue to officer COVID-19 screenings, as well as administer flu shots.

Flu shots are available with or without a referral or appointment. Patients can schedule their vaccination at Novant Health's screening center or any other Novant Health location. Reminder: You cannot get a flu shot if you have the flu or COVID-19 symptoms, or if you are isolating due to exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.