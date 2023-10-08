'You really can’t do much without a nurse' | As the nursing shortage continues leaders look for ways to alleviate challenges

Groups across the Carolinas are working to tackle the issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There continues to be a severe nursing shortage across the United States, and in the Carolinas it's no different.

As the calls to solve the nursing shortage get louder, Jennifer Church - a registered nurse at Piedmont Medical Center - is reminded that this profession is full of purpose.

“It just felt right,” Church said. “Even on the worst, worst day of COVID I never second guessed my career.”

But these days, there are fewer nurses in health care systems.

“It’s physically, emotionally, and mentally very tough," Church said.

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, data reveals that 100,000 nurses left the workforce during the pandemic, and by 2027, almost 900,000 -or about one-fifth of 4.5 million total registered nurses - intend to leave the workforce.

Experts say that could create challenges to the care we receive.

“You really can’t do much without a nurse, nurses are the conduit between the doctors and the patients," Janet Bright, Chief Nursing Officer at Piedmont Medical Center, said.

Bright acknowledges the hardships the career can bring but says they're working to build community support, flexibility, and safety education. She says this effort is critical.

“We have a large population that will be retiring and that’s coming in the next five to 10 years, so our work needs to be focused on teaching more nurses, having more teachers available to do the education," Bright said.

Meanwhile, Church says she believes the issue will improve the further we move away from the pandemic.

“Slowly but surely we're going to come out of it," Church said. “There are so many hospitals and health care systems that are investing back into the communities and the colleges.”

Church is also currently working to get her master's degree to help teach other nurses.

Piedmont Medical Center has several hiring events throughout the month of August. They also offer hiring incentives like a sign-on bonus and financial reimbursement for education.

Charlotte healthcare leaders are also searching for ways to fix the nurse shortage.

Right now, Johnson and Wales University in uptown Charlotte is looking to start a nursing program. They are currently waiting for the state's approval.

“Your nurses are your frontline, your eyes, your ears, your voice, and we’re your advocate,” said David Hudson JWU's nursing program director for the Charlotte campus. "Without the nurse at the bedside, we have less than standard patient outcomes.”

Hudson says it's going to be difficult to replenish this workforce.

“Every nurse colleague that I’ve had, had some form of burnout or violence-- whether it's physical or emotional," Hudson said.

But through the potential program, they're hopeful. The idea is that students can eventually fill gaps across the region, and quickly.

“It’s a mature student, an academically prepared student, were doing it in 16 months rather than four years,” Hudson said.

The university says it's also looking to add more diversity to the profession.