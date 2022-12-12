SC health department equipped with OD Safety Kits

Each OD Safety Kit available at DHEC health departments contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone and five fentanyl test strips.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits to help save lives.

According to a news release, the timing of these kits being available to the public, in limited numbers, coincides with the holiday season when the number of drug overdoses typically increases in South Carolina and nationally.

Each OD Safety Kit available at DHEC health departments contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, educational materials on how to use both, and guidance on how to identify an opioid overdose. The naloxone in the kits is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially saving a person’s life, and the fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in different types of drugs.

At this time, DHEC is able to provide two kits per person while supplies last.

“As another holiday season begins, it’s important we recognize that these are not happy, joyful times for everyone. This time of year can be stressful, isolating and saddening for many people,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, said. “We encourage anyone with friends or loved ones who struggle during the holidays to stop by their DHEC health department to pick up a free OD Safety Kit to have on hand. And we remind those struggling mentally or emotionally that there is help available to you.

To check the availability of OD Safety Kits at a DHEC health department, find contact information for calling ahead at scdhec.gov. To find free naloxone doses and fentanyl test strips available at other Community Distributors, visit justplainkilles.com. For services to treat addiction, visit daodas.sc.gov or embracerecoverysc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts