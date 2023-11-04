Out-of-state counselors could be able to work in SC under proposed bill

The Counseling Compact allows all licensed mental health counselors to practice in member states, either in person or by telehealth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are considering legislation that would form a partnership with other states to increase South Carolinians' access to counseling services.

It comes as 41 out of 46 counties report mental health counselor shortages.

As opposed to needing licenses in multiple states, the Counseling Compact is for licensed professional counselors and would allow a counselor in South Carolina to practice across state lines with a single license either in person or via telehealth.

Psychologists fall under a different board (Psychology Board). A separate psychology compact exists that would apply to psychologists, but it is not currently in effect in South Carolina.

Mental health advocates say this will make it easier for patients to continue their care.

“We really need the ability to be able to move with our clients if they move or if they're vacationing out of state," said Dr. Shelly McGeorge with the South Carolina Clinical Mental Health Counselors Association.

In order to qualify, counselors must be fully licensed in their home state, take continuing education courses, and undergo a background check.

Applicants for licensure must have a 60-hour master’s degree, primarily in counseling. They also must have 1,500 hours of supervised practice within a two-year period after obtaining the master’s degree.

“Most of my clients might move to North Carolina or Georgia, then most likely I would apply for that privilege in those other two states," said McGeorge.

So far, 20 other states have joined the compact including North Carolina and Georgia.

Twenty-one other states have pending legislation.