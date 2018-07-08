CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panther Steve Smith Sr. opened up about his battle with depression on nfl.com Tuesday.

In an essay, the wide receiver praised former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins for also shedding light on mental health in his Hall of Fame speech over the weekend.

Smith wrote that he first went to a counseling session in 2002 when he visited a sports psychologist.

"I was able to retain what helped me reach my peak performance and able to get in the zone, shutting out the noise and negative thoughts on the field," he wrote.

It wasn't until 2013 in his final year with Carolina that he sought help for life outside of the game.

"I hit a point where I was so overwhelmed that I wasn't sure what to do or how to handle my emotions. Small things in my daily life impacted me in a big way, and I was a cynic of everything and everyone. It was at that point I decided -- with hesitancy -- to try counseling for non-football related matters for the first time in my life," Smith wrote.

The five-time Pro Bowler said he continued counseling when he went to Balitmore. Now, a year and a half since his last NFL game, Smith said he finally feels free.

"My advice to anyone suffering from mental health issues -- and specifically athletes who can relate -- is this: Ask for help. Stop trying to deal with these serious matters alone. You're not alone. Believe me," wrote Smith.

Smith played for the Panthers for 14 seasons before signing with the Ravens in March 2014. He is the Panthers' all-time leader in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards.

