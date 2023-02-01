x
Health

What you need to know about parking at the YMCA in NoDa

The YMCA said this change is to help "better serve its members and guests."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New parking changes are coming to the Johnston YMCA in NoDa.

According to its website, starting Feb. 1, members and guests accessing the Johnston YMCA facility will have free parking for up to 3 hours. Public paid parking will also be available in select areas. 

YMCA “operating hours”

  • Monday – 6 AM – 9 PM
  • Tuesday – 6 AM – 9 PM
  • Wednesday – 6 AM – 9 PM
  • Thursday 6 AM – 9 PM
  • Friday – 6 AM – 8 PM
  • Saturday – 8 AM – 4 PM
  • Sunday – 10 AM – 4 PM

