Reflecting on the state of the opioid epidemic on International Overdose Awareness Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, and it's a somber reminder of the thousands of lives lost to an epidemic now shadowed by a worldwide pandemic.

“It was in a crisis level leading into the pandemic,” said Kurt Hooks, CEO of Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center. “It’s dramatically escalated.”

Hooks is weighing in on the current state of the opioid epidemic that continues to hold a grip on our society.

Fatal drug overdoses have been the top method of unnatural deaths in Virginia since 2013, according to the state health department's latest Drug Overdose Quarterly Report.

“We’re up 40 percent year over year with deaths due to overdoes,” said Hooks. “We need to do more.”

It’s a startling statistic for an already grim situation.

Hooks wants people to remember this is a brain disease and something we shouldn’t stigmatize.

“It’s still happening to the everyday person,” said Hooks. “Pretty much everyone has been stretched thin because of the pandemic. Access has been difficult to the substance abuse itself, add the layer of the stress of the pandemic to that.”

His message is simple: if you think someone is showing signs of having a problem, find a way to reach out. It can be a relief for you, as a concerned friend or family member, and a relief for the person struggling silently.

The City of Portsmouth is also trying to help people escape addiction on Overdose Awareness Day.

The Portsmouth Fire Department and Behavioral Health Peer Support Team was at the Art & Cultural Center on High Street, offering resources for people struggling with addiction, including a NARCAN station. NARCAN is a treatment for people who are going into an opioid overdose.