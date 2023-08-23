Pride Magazine: Mental Health America of the Carolinas focuses on disparities, kids mental health

Open Charlotte's own Pride Magazine and you will find a spread covering mental health efforts right here at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kathy Rogers has a saying, "If we have a broken arm, we wouldn’t think twice about going to the emergency room."

She adds it's the same way we need to address mental health.

Rogers is the executive director for Mental Health America of the Central Carolinas. She spoke on several issues in the mental health sector, especially in care dedicated to our children.

It’s why we asked, is there an age too young for parents to start having conversations with their kids?

Rogers said warning signs can present as early as eight years old.

"We have young people dying by suicide,” she explained. "More and more young people at younger ages are experiencing higher degrees of anxiety. We live in a world where they’re more tuned in, even at eight to what’s going around them… when we were young our brains aren’t fully developed and, you know, and often these decisions are made in a quick moment."

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.



There are a handful of different solutions Mental Health America of the Central Carolinas is working on.

Those solutions range from free access to therapy and counseling, short-term care, and traveling to people in need to overcome barriers involving transportation, cost and lack of insurance.

The focus though isn't only on our children, but disparities across our communities. The organization is identifying disparities Black and Brown people face in mental health.

On numbers, MHA said about 7 million African Americans and another 10 million LatinX Americans, suffer from mental illness. So, part of the solution is diversifying staff in efforts to provide counseling from experts who look like the community.

It's stories like these that are the reason WCNC has partnered with Pride Magazine. If you’d like to learn more about the resources that may be available to you, you can read more on this story at www.pridemagazineonline.com.

