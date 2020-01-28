CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sometimes getting sick just seems inevitable. At the very best, it stinks, but at the very worst, it can be deadly.

Cold and flu season is in full swing, with millions of cases of influenza reported already this flu season. Of those cases, 140,000 have resulted in hospitalizations and 8,200 have resulted in death, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All 50 states are reporting flu activity, and North Carolina is reporting "widespread" activity of the flu, the CDC reports.

RELATED: RSV or the flu? What parents need to watch for in their kids

The new coronavirus, which transmits much like other viruses that cause colds, is also getting much attention now. The CDC says five cases are now confirmed in the United States. Health officials report two of those cases come from California; the three others are from Washington State, Illinois, and Arizona.

RELATED: US confirms 5 cases of Wuhan coronavirus, 110 people 'under investigation'

To protect yourself, it's important to understand how these types of viruses spread.

For colds, the flu, and even the new coronavirus, health officials say the process is generally the same: touching viral particles, either directly from someone infected or from a contaminated surface; and inhaling viral particles, for example, through a cough.

Now that we know that, here are some top tips to stop the enemy at the gates:

1. Wash your hands! The CDC recommends scrubbing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or about the time it takes to sing two "Happy Birthday" songs from beginning to end. Scrub your whole hand, including the back, between fingers, and under your fingernails.



According to the CDC, hand-washing has roughly a 20% effective rate in preventing respiratory illnesses.

Show Me the Science - How to Wash Your Hands Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water. CDC recommends cleaning hands in a specific way to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.

2. Clean surfaces. Since viruses can live for extended periods of time on various surfaces, use disinfectant wipes as directed to wipe them down.

3. Take care of yourself. Not getting enough sleep can deprive you of certain immune system proteins called cytokines, which are released during rest. Also, make sure you're getting your nutrients. A 2017 study found colds were shortened by a third with zinc supplements.

Bonus tip: What should you do about that person coughing away next to you?

"The most dangerous person hacking is the person diagonal. That air comes back around and circulates," said Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaking on the TODAY Show on NBC. "When I'm on a plane, I turn that air on, on my chest, and blow all that air that's in front of my face away, continually. Actually, it's shown to be effective."

Of course, getting a vaccination is the top recommendation from health officials for preventing the flu, but vaccines for the common cold and the coronavirus do not exist.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: