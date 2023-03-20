Public hearing held for new mental health facility in Charlotte

If the project gets the green light, it would cost about $55 million and would be completed and open for service by January of 2026.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, a public hearing was held at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library to discuss plans to build Pinewood Behavioral Health Hospital in Charlotte. The facility would have 120 beds and for both kids and adults.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a representative behind the development who said they're hoping the new hospital would promote healing and help narrow the gap of mental health services in need.

"The bed need within the Charlotte market and counties surrounding Mecklenburg is about an 1,100 bed shortage," the representative said. "This hospital will reduce wait times in ERs and primary care offices for those in need who can't access services."

