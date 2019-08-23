CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alert will be sent out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents after CMPD Animal Control confirms a rabid raccoon attacked a person in the greenway in McAlpine Park on August 21.

The alert will be sent to residents in the McAlpine Creek Park Area – 28270 zip code.

According to officials, this is the 8th animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies.

AC&C is reminding pet owners of the importance of keeping your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

Additionally, AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.



