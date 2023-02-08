How to protect your pets after rabies case reported in Caldwell County

This is the first confirmed rabies case in the county this year. Caldwell County had five confirmed rabies cases in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Caldwell County are advised to be aware after a skunk in the area tested positive for rabies.

According to officials, the skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and officials report this is the first confirmed rabies case in the county this year. Caldwell County had five confirmed rabies cases in 2022.

Here is how you can protect your pets from rabies:

Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.

Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.

Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

If there are any questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, please contact the Animal Care Enforcement at 180 Government Way, Lenoir, NC 28645 or call 828-572-4535.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts