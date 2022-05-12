13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all of your pets.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. —

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement confirmed another case of rabies in the county.

Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies.

This is the 13th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

