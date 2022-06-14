Rosa Parks Farmers Market celebrates 7th season opening in West Charlotte

The mission is to address food insecurity, food sovereignty and improving health and wellness in economically challenged communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every Tuesday through the end of September you can now catch the Rosa Parks Farmers Market in West Charlotte, offering the community fresh foods and other items, all from Black-owned farmers and vendors.

The farmers market found along West Trade Street first began back in 2015 with the mission of providing for the people, from the people.

“This was an effort to create a self-determined farmers market," board member Reggie Singleton said. "At that time there was no Black-led, Black benefiting farmers market -- in fact, there still isn’t.”

But the goal is to ultimately change that by addressing food insecurity, food sovereignty and improving health in the most economically challenged neighborhoods.

“It’s essential that we are not only be fed, but we are fed and practice cooperative economics within our own communities," Singleton said.

Black farmers like Gabor Farm are just some of the participants. They offer mushrooms grown out of shipping containers and share the benefits these vegetables offer.

“We need things that equally satisfy us, but we can substitute without all the harmful effects and mushrooms are one of the best ways to do that," Gabor Farms owner Tanya Dubois said.

Dubois also adds it's important that people begin thinking about ways to start growing their own food in order to maintain some sense of sustainability.

The farmers market's seasonal opening also happens to take place just days before the celebration of Juneteenth. Leaders say they plan to honor the culture, but at the same time acknowledge even more progress that must be made.

“If you don’t provide your own food, if you don’t provide your most basic necessities for yourself you’re really not free," Singleton said.

If you're interested in becoming a vendor at the Rosa Parks Farmers Market you can find more information about how to register on the website.

