Rowan County officials warning about a sudden rise in 'pink eye' infections

Health officials say it's a concerning trend that they're having difficulty treating.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Rowan County are noticing an uptick in pink eye over the last several weeks.

This comes as doctors across the country warn about a new COVID-19 subvariant, Arcturus, which causes unusual symptoms, especially common among children.

MORE NEWS: North Carolina lawmakers look to fund research on psychedelic drugs

Doctors say this highly contagious subvariant is popping up all across the country, with one of the common symptoms including pink eye.

They say the subvariant produces inflammation of the external part of the eye and eyelids causing itching, redness, swelling and tearing or discharge that lasts for about a week.

As health officials continue to study the subvariant they say the best way to protect yourself is to stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rowan County Health officials say if you do have pink eye you should avoid touching your eyes and remember to keep your hands clean.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts