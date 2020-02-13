UNION COUNTY, S.C. — There are at least 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The latest patient is in California. Meanwhile, in the Charlotte area, health officials are monitoring a handful of residents.

RELATED: First American death reported in coronavirus outbreak

Union County Public Health is monitoring a small number of individuals. These are very low-risk situations and will be very fluid, based on traveler numbers referred and people transitioning through the 14 day monitoring period.

Rowan County health officials also on alert. They confirmed they're monitoring a 'handful' of residents for coronavirus after they traveled to mainland China.

With the recent worldwide concerns of the Coronavirus, Iredell County Emergency Communications has implemented additional steps to begin screening for possible exposure to our citizens who require emergency services assistance.

Public Health in conjunction with the current Emergency Medical Dispatch have protocols in place, telecommunicators have started asking additional questions related to identifying symptoms of Coronavirus Disease when a 911 call is received for medical assistance.

Mecklenburg Public health is still monitoring four individuals. They are under quarantine in their homes.

RELATED: Four people being "monitored" for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte

The health department says no one shows signs of symptoms, but they want to take extra precautions to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

A Winston-Salem woman, onboard a cruise ship outside of Japan, is now being quarantined due to the threat of the coronavirus. Candace Culcleasure is one of 428 Americans stuck on the ship.

There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Joe Gibbs talks NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction, Daytona 500 & more

New video released of missing 6-year-old SC girl getting off bus

Photo of mice fighting over crumbs on subway platform wins top wildlife photo award

Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price resigns following caucus chaos