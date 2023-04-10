'It's a real win-win' | Program pairs college students with elderly homecare

CareYaya Health Technologies is partnering with UNC Charlotte to offer students experiences and a way for patients to save money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CareYaya, a North Carolina technology startup company that provides affordable in-home healthcare options for senior citizens, is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"I'm hoping it gives me the on-hand experience I need with patients," Melat Kebede, UNC Charlotte student, said.

Neil Shah, the CEO and co-founder of CareYaya, said more than 300 students at UNC Charlotte have joined their team.

"It's a real win-win for the families and for the students," Shah explained.

The cost of in-home care for senior citizens in North Carolina averages about $21 an hour, according to seniorliving.org. CareYaya offers in-home care at $15 an hour.

"It gives me the security," Paula Poe, who is responsible for a loved one's care, explained. "I don't have to worry about if he is there alone or if anyone can help him with coffee."

Shah said this program gives families new options.

They're hoping to expand the partnership to allow up to 1,000 students to join their program.

"As our platform grows, we start offering [the students] advice, connecting them with physicians, and allowing them to shadow nurses," Shah said.

He said the experience awards students the opportunity to make a difference in their community.

