SC health officials spread awareness, offer free testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

According to SCDHEC, African Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS nationally and in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) at participating public health departments on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to SCDHEC, African Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS nationally and in South Carolina. National Black HIV/AIDS awareness day aims to increase HIV awareness and testing in Black communities.

“In 2019, African Americans accounted for 68 percent of the total people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27 percent of the state’s population,” Ali Manasary, DHEC’s director for the division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis, said. “This national observance day is an opportunity to reduce HIV stigma and lessen the HIV burden in black communities through education and testing.”

In addition to recognizing National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and offering free testing, DHEC’s efforts to reduce the impact of HIV and STDS on Black communities include:

Supporting community-based HIV prevention services that specifically target African American men with education, trainings and outreach activities.

Offering HIV self-tests so residents can test in the comfort of their homes, thus reducing stigma that may exist with going to a clinic for HIV testing.

Providing an enhanced discharge planning program with the South Carolina Department of Corrections to reduce recidivism for African Americans and others living with HIV.

Implementation of a successful program to re-engage African Americans living with HIV and who are not in a system of care to be relinked into HIV treatment and care services.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC