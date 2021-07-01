SC health officials urging responsible use of fireworks, COVID-19 safety measures during Fourth of July weekend

Fireworks start more than 19,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) . In addition, the organization said burns account for 44% of injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month surrounding July 4.

“Too often, the usage of fireworks is not taken as seriously as it should be,” Dr. Virginie Daguise, Bureau Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention said. “The fact is, they can cause severe injuries and burns, and some cases are even fatal. We want people to have fun during the Fourth of July weekend, but we also want them to be careful. That means following safety guidelines on the firework labels, paying attention to your surroundings, and keeping others at a safe distance.”