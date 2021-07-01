SC health officials urging responsible use of fireworks, COVID-19 safety measures during Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to stay safe when using fireworks this upcoming weekend.
Fireworks start more than 19,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In addition, the organization said burns account for 44% of injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month surrounding July 4.
Children are largely affected, with 36% of victims being under the age of 15.
“Too often, the usage of fireworks is not taken as seriously as it should be,” Dr. Virginie Daguise, Bureau Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention said. “The fact is, they can cause severe injuries and burns, and some cases are even fatal. We want people to have fun during the Fourth of July weekend, but we also want them to be careful. That means following safety guidelines on the firework labels, paying attention to your surroundings, and keeping others at a safe distance.”
Tips for the safe use of fireworks include:
- Spectators should keep a safe distance from the person lighting the fireworks, and the person lighting should wear safety glasses. Always move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush, leaves and other flammable substances.
- Do not allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash because they may still be ignited.
- The safest approach is to leave fireworks to the professionals. Many communities and organizations across South Carolina are having free fireworks shows this holiday weekend.