CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Charlotte-area school districts are issuing warnings to parents as flu cases continue to spread rampantly.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they've seen an uptick in flu activity and Fort Mill Schools confirmed that one high school saw 50 cases in just one week.

So far this season, there have been 29 flu-related deaths in North Carolina and 21 in South Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is widespread in 24 states, including South Carolina.

Parents who brought their kids to urgent care clinics this week said waiting rooms were packed with kids waiting to see a doctor. And even worse, some parents said local pharmacies are running out of Tamiflu.

"I think it's on parents to not bring their sick child to school, and as a working mom, I get it that it's hard," said one mother.

CMS and Fort Mill Schools said they are working to perform deep cleans of all their classrooms to help prevent the spread of the flu virus.