ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a second confirmed case of coronavirus has been found in Westchester County, and two families from Buffalo are being tested for the virus.

The governor says the two families from Western New York had recently traveled to Italy and are currently isolated in their homes.

The Erie County Health Department tells 2 On Your Side that it is "testing individuals in Erie County and following NYSDOH and CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing. We will not be commenting on who or how many. There are no confirmed cases in our county at this time.

Cuomo says the second confirmed case involves a 50 year-old Westchester man who is currently hospitalized. The unidentified man commuted to work in the Manhattan and lives in a home with school-age children. Cuomo said the man apparently had an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list. The governor said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

