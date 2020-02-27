CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many people, working overtime is just part of their job but a recent study found that if you work more than 40 hours a week, you're putting yourself at risk for some serious health problems.

"The study looked specifically at masked hypertension and they found that even if blood pressures were normal in a relaxed environment, in a controlled environment, in the work situation, if they were working longer hours, there was a 70% higher risk for having masked hypertension," said Dr. George Thomas.

The study looked at more than 3,000 office workers over a five year period. People who took part wore devices to measure their blood pressure throughout the day. Researchers examined consistently high blood pressure, as well as "masked" hypertension.

Thomas didn't take part in this study, but says masked hypertension happens when a person's blood pressure is high at work or home, but not at the doctor's office.

Researchers found that people who worked more than 40 hours per week had an increased risk for both masked and consistently high blood pressure. The risk climbed even higher for people working more than 49 hours per week.

Dr. Thomas says when we work long hours in an office we spend a lot of time sitting, which is a risk factor for high blood pressure. The same goes for unhealthy sleep and snacking habits, which may also be associated with long work hours.

Because symptoms of high blood pressure can be silent, experts say few people would suspect they have masked hypertension, especially if their numbers look good in the doctor's office.

"The most important thing is for people who work long hours to understand that they are at risk for potentially having high blood pressure," Dr. Thomas said. "And it's important that they bring it up to their doctor, so the doctors can also arrange for home blood pressure monitoring, or 24-hour blood pressure monitoring because these people, at least from the study, looked like they have a much higher risk of having either sustained hypertension or masked hypertension."

