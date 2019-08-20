CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who works with stroke patients, had no idea she was having one.

Meghan McKee, a healthy 31-year-old, said there were obvious signs she was having a stroke; she just didn't recognize them.

Thankfully, her husband did. He was her boyfriend at the time.

Meghan McKee said the couple was settling in to watch a movie when it happened.

"Went to reach for a water bottle on the nightstand, and my hand just slapped down on the nightstand," she said.

"She could only reach with one side of her body," Steven McKee said.

"He said, 'What's going on?' I said, 'Nothing, I'm fine.' He said, 'Your face is drooping," Meghan McKee recalled.

"Her speech was a little bit slow; she couldn't really pronounce things," said Steven McKee.

Meghan McKee is a physical therapist who often works with stroke patients, and she did not recognize she was having a stroke.

"I know all the signs and symptoms, and I didn't know what was going on with myself because the part of my brain that was affected, I couldn't notice the left side of my body," she said.

Meghan McKee had warned her boyfriend about the signs of a stroke, and he knew to immediately call an ambulance.

"They kept on telling me, 'We think you're having a stroke.' I kept saying, 'No way, no way, that's not happening to me,'" she said.

Because her then-boyfriend acted fast, Meghan McKee made a full recovery.

"I was extremely lucky – absolutely," she said. "I think it's really important for people to know signs or symptoms."

Remember these two words: BE FAST.

Look out for:

Balance

Eyes

Face

Arms

Speech

Time

Because every second counts when someone is having a stroke.

"Having a near-death experience like that definitely kind if shakes you. It's something that brings you closer together," said Stephen McKee.

