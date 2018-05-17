We are constantly interrupted by our devices. Whether it’s a text, call, email or your watch goes off; the notifications alert you all day.

A doctor at Cleveland Clinic suggested these constant interruptions can create a different chemistry in our brains.

Deloitte, one of the big four accounting organizations, conducted a survey showing for the past three years, people have been looking at their phones about 47 times a day. If you're between ages 18 and 24, that average is 74 times. Ages 25 to 34 -- 50 times. And, for ages 35 to 44, the average is 35 checks per day.

“There’s this phenomenon called ‘switch cost’ that occurs when there’s an interruption -- we switch away from the task that we’re on and then we have to come on back,” Psychologist, Dr. Scott Bea at Cleveland Clinic said. “We think it interrupts our efficiency with our brains by about 40 percent.”

Dr. Bea said technology has put our brains on high alert most of the time as we wait for the next notification.

And when it happens, we get little surges of the stress hormone – cortisol. Our heart rate increases, we get sweaty hands and our muscles get a little tight.

If by chance, we are unable to check our phones immediately, Dr. Bea said those feelings of anxiety can last until we’re able to look at our phones.

He said the technology can also influence our brains in the way of addiction.

When we gratify the urge to check the alert, we ‘reward’ our brain, and can become addicted to the reward, so that we keep repeating the behavior.

“Getting off these things is like getting off anything else that has an addictive component – we’re actually going to feel bad for a little while,” said Dr. Bea. “Our brains aren’t going to get those little dopamine surges or rewards, and we might go through a period of loss, or even a little bit of withdrawal.”

Dr. Bea said keeping our productivity from becoming a victim of our phones takes discipline. While it’s important to be able to reduce the level of arousal that our phones produce, it involves creating a new habit which can take time.

“Initially when you start trying to stay away from the technology, or confine it, you’ll be a little uncomfortable -- you’ll have that fear of missing out or a little anxiety that something’s getting past you -- but, with practice, your brain can get used to it,” said Dr. Bea.

Dr. Bea said it’s especially important to be able to disconnect from our work phones when possible, in order to allow our brains to distinguish between work and home and keep stress levels to a minimum.

